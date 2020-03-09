More cars vanish from South Florida dealership; owners says ‘No problem’

PLANTATION, Fla. – The owner of Massey-Yardley Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram says there is no problem at his dealership despite the fact 5 vehicles have recently vanished from the service area.

The dealership is located in Plantation, on State Road 7, south of Sunrise Boulevard. Herb Yardley was adamant when he talked to Local 10 News Investigator Jeff Weinsier about the situation.

“No, I don’t believe there is a problem here. Are you trying to say we don’t take care of the customers’ keys?” Yardley asked Weinsier.

According to Plantation police reports obtained by Local 10 News, since December, a $40,000 pick-up, a minivan, a Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Journey, and Jeep Cherokee have all disappeared.

Yardley admits, and a police report confirms, a box of customer keys was stolen from the dealership’s parts department. Yardley insinuated that’s how the alleged thieves had access to the vehicles. But according to two of the police reports, Yardley’s employees had the keys to two of the vehicles when police were at the dealership to take reports.

So the dealership apparently had the problem before and after the keys were stolen?

“I have no knowledge of that, Sir,” Yardley said, adding, “I was told 4 cars were stolen and the keys were in the box.”

“That is incorrect, Sir," Yardley said.

Yardley claims the dealership does everything it can to secure customer keys. He claims 3 of the vehicles were recovered. Yardley says the dealership services 60 cars a day. Massey-Yardley has been in business since 1967. This is not the first time Local 10 News has reported on a vehicle vanishing from this dealership.

Back in February 2019, another customer claimed his Chrysler convertible was stolen from the service area as well.