With restaurants still serving food, state has conducted over 1,000 inspections in April

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are still operating for take-out and delivery, and inspectors are out in full force.

Local 10 News' Jeff Weinsier looked into the numbers and fount that over 1,000 inspections have been made in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties during the month of April.

Sonny's Famous Steak Hogies in Hollywood has been a staple in the community for over 60 years. It's dining room has become a storage area, but customers are keeping them extremely busy with take-out and delivery orders.

John Nigro of Sonny's makes every one of his employees sign a copy of the restaurant's rules, to ensure everything remains sanitary and follows the proper health guidelines. He knows a health inspector could pop in at any moment.

So far in April, the state has conducted 1,022 inspections through South Florida's four counties, with 664 coming in Broward and Palm Beach Counties, and 358 in Miami-Dade and Monroe.

The good news is that no kitchens have been ordered shut over the past two weeks.

"Public health and safety in food service environments remains a priority focus of the Division, and the Division will continue to respond to these matters and support food service operators with maintaining food safety standards during this emergency," said Karen Smith with Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

While the DVPR doesn't require employees to wear masks, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties require essential employees to wear them at all times.

Weinsier spot checked several restaurants on Monday and found that all employees were wearing masks.