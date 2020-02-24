Dirty Dining: Rodent issues found at Cuba Buffet in Hialeah

Inspectors found rodent issues at the Cuban Buffet in Hialeah and ordered the kitchen shut.

The Inspection was not routine, it was based on a complaint.

According to records, Inspectors have been at the Cuban Buffet 5 times in 2019, 7 times in 2018 and 8 times in 2017.

Roach issues were found at restaurants in Kendall and Hollywood.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***CUBAN BUFFET

345 EAST 49TH STREET

HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/10/20

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/19/19

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 10 rodent droppings on the black storage room floor, approximately 8 rodent droppings on the back storage shelves, next to water heater, also observed 20+ rodent droppings on the floor under rice and beans shelves."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Heated potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. Observed rice (80°F - Cold Holding); beef (81°F - Cold Holding); yuca (80°F - Cold Holding) in takeout containers not cooled at 71° in 2 hours. malanga (105°F - Cooling), fried yuca (84°F - Cooling) more than 2 hrs."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food heated to a temperature above 135 degrees Fahrenheit not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. cooked beef (53°F - Cooling) cooling for more than 6 hrs."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Observed ham sandwiches (54°F - Cold Cooling) prepared for more than 4 hours as per operator, stored inside walk in cooler not cooled at 41°F in 4 hours."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed chicken salad (63°F - Cold Holding) inside reach cooler for more than 4 hours as per operator. Observed rice (80°F - Cooling); beef (81°F - Cooling); yuca (80°F - Cooling) in take out containers, cooked beef (53°F - Cooling) cooling for more than 6 hrs. fried yuca (84°F - Cooling) more than 2 hrs. ham sandwiches (54°F - Cold Cooling) prepared for more than 4 hours ago. yogurt (48°F - Cold Holding); precooked (49°F - Cold Holding) in walk in cooler for more than 3 days."

***LOS TANITOS

9562-9564 SW 137TH AVENUE

KENDALL/HAMMOCKS AREA

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/17/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on hand sink attached to three compartment sink, approximately 5-6 live roaches crawling inside door gasket, in cooler at cook line."

"Raw animal food stored over cooked food. Observed Raw Chicken over Cooked Chicken, in reach in cooler by prep table, located in the kitchen."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer - all products not commercially packaged. Observed Raw Chicken Milanesa over Cooked pasta, Raw beef, in Reach in freezer in front of oven at cook line."

***PUNTA CANA RESTAURANT

9119 TAFT STREET

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 2/19/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 live roaches grouped under wall mounted dish drying rack in kitchen. 1 live found crawling on pot of uncovered soup on prep table with other uncovered food items."

"Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches on wall mounted dish shelf above prep sink. 1 dead roach on wall above HWS 1 dead roach on wall next to dry storage. Operator discarded all dead roaches and sanitized area."

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”