‘Extreme unsanitary conditions’ found at South Florida Smoothie King

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A "stop use order" was issued on blenders, lids, all processing areas and the ice machine at the Smoothie King in Miami Lakes.

The inspector was at the store Thursday, Feb. 20 and noted six violations.

The owner, Fausto Faraldo, signed the inspection.

Below is what was found.

SMOOTHIE KING

15366 NW 79TH STREET

MIAMI LAKES

INSPECTION DATE 2/20/20

“PROCESSING AREA, OBSERVED HEAVILY SOLID MOLD LIKE RESIDUE ON VITAMX BLENDER AND LIDS.”

“PROCESSING AREA, OBSERVED UNSANITARY CONDITIONS OF HOSHIZAKE ICE MACHINE WITH HEAVY MOLD LIKE RESIDUE THROUGHOUT THE INSIDE WALLS AND ICE CHUTE.”

“PROCESSING AREA, OBSERVED NUMEROUS AMOUNTS OF FLYING INSECTS TO MANY TO COUNT THROUGH DRAINS AND FOOD PREP TABLES, THROUGHOUT THE FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.”

“PROCESSING AREA, OBSERVED EXTREME UNSANITARY CONDITIONS THROUGHOUT FOOD ESTABLISHMENT WITH MOLD LIKE SUBSTANCE AND GROWTH OF MUSHROOM ORGANISM UNDER COUNTERS ABOVE BLENDER AND ICE BIN PREP TABLE.”