Cypress Bay High School placed on lockdown after shooting threat

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting threat made towards Cypress Bay High School by text on Friday morning.

At 9:25 a.m. Cypress Bay High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown as BSO deputies swept the school in response to a threat made towards the school that referenced a school shooting.

The City of Weston sent out a tweet nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes after the initial response that BSO brought in additional tactical units and the sweep was going smoothly.

Falcon Cove Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown as well due to its proximity to Cypress Bay. Falcon Cove Middle School reportedly investigated a threat of its own on Wednesday following a school resource officer was alerted of a message written on a bathroom stall in a sixth-grade portable that read “a school shooting will happen (Thursday)."

