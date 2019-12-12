Beware of mass on Christmas tree containing hundreds of praying mantis eggs

MIAMI – Unless your favorite holiday tradition includes praying mantis eggs strewn around your home, you need to check your Christmas tree immediately.

A warning from officials in Erie County, Ohio urges people to check their Christmas trees for a walnut-sized and shaped mass inside the trees that contains hundreds of praying mantis eggs.

“Don’t bring them inside they will hatch and starve!” warned the Facebook post.

Officials suggest clipping the branch with the praying mantis nest and putting it in your garden.