Hialeah police sergeant arrested 4 years after sexual assault claims by women, minors

HIALEAH, Fla. – The FBI arrested a decorated Hialeah police officer and SWAT team member Friday morning, Hialeah Police Department spokesperson Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said.

Jesús Menocal Jr., 32, had been on administrative while the FBI reviewed witness and police records it received when it launched an investigation in mid-November on claims of sexual assault against the officer as far back as 2015.

In 2016, the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office did not pursue charges against Menocal after four women, one of whom was 14, accused the officer of sexual assault starting in 2015.

“Based on a full review of this case after additional information came to my attention, I do not believe I can prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the report said. “I spoke (to another state attorney) who agreed that the evidence was insufficient.”

Menocal was patrolling the streets less than a year later and received a wage increase, documents obtained by the Miami Herald showed.

Allegations and civil case

On June 13, 2015, Menocal made a routine traffic stop of then-17-year-old Maley DaCosta, an arrest report shows.

Surveillance video from an internal investigation showed that Menocal placed DaCosta in the back of his police car without handcuffs and drove her to a Hialeah police substation.

Instead of leading her to an interrogation room, DaCosta said she was led to Menocal’s office, where the officer asked her to remove her shirt and pants.

According to a civil complaint filed by DaCosta, now 21, she declined Menocal’s sexual advances, and once it was clear the then-underage girl was not going to have sex, the officer let her get dressed, documents read.

Menocal never reported the activity in his police log or arrest records, reports said.

The sergeant told DaCosta that he wouldn’t tell her mother about her run-in with police officers if she kept quiet about their encounter, the civil lawsuit claims.

One day later, Menocal was placed on administrative leave and an investigation was launched. An internal investigation showed that, on nine separate occasions, Menocal escorted women in a similar fashion into his office.

During the course of the investigation, DaCosta and three other girls and women gave sworn statements that Menocal sexually assaulted them. One of those victims was a 14-year-old girl who said Menocal forced her to perform oral sex on him.