Democratic Presidential candidate makes stop in Miami

MIAMI – Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joined the presidents of several union organizations Friday at a roundtable to discuss her pro-worker record and plans to support unions. She met with SEIU Local 1991, United Teachers of Dade, United Faculty of Miami Dade College, Transport Workers Union Local 291, and South Florida AFL-CIO and discussed, among many agenda items, standing up for workers’ rights.

Klobuchar has a way to go to get voters in Florida and a long way to go overall, according to the polls, but she said she is committed to Florida.

“The work that I have done on prescription drugs prices for our seniors is big for the people of Florida.” Climate change is another very important issue to the senator and suggested that is another very important issue in Florida.

“I’ve won in rural areas and suburban areas, in purple and red districts. That is the case I have to make.”

She is climbing in the polls in Iowa, the first primary contest, but nationally is behind candidates Joe Biden and Peter Buttigieg.

“People want a president that isn’t just the loudest voice in the room. They already have that in the White House. They want someone who can get things done.”

She and other Democratic presidential candidates who have qualified are expected to take the stage for the primary debate on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles. But they are now threatening to boycott because of a labor dispute between a food service company and Loyola Marymount University workers. Loyola Marymount is the location for the debate.

While in Miami, she said she will not cross a picket line in Los Angeles next week and will not take the debate stage unless the Democratic party changes the venue.