Fire engulfs massive yacht on Miami’s Watson Island

MIAMI – Fire crews rushed into action after flames broke out on a massive luxury yacht.

Large flames engulfed the massive vessel at Island Gardens Marina on Watson Island Wednesday night.

The 120-foot Andiamo caused an inferno on Biscayne Bay as firefighters raced to stop the flames from spreading to nearby boats.

More than 45 firefighters from City of Miami and Miami-Dade County departments were on hand to help extinguish the blaze.

A fire burns on a luxury yacht off Biscayne Bay.

The yacht began to list and sink around 10 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, all passengers were able to safely get off the boat and no injuries were reported.

The damage to the yacht is catastrophic and it’s considered a total loss.