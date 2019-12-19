Fire engulfs massive yacht on Miami’s Watson Island
Luxury yacht is total loss after flames consume vessel in matter of hours
MIAMI – Fire crews rushed into action after flames broke out on a massive luxury yacht.
Large flames engulfed the massive vessel at Island Gardens Marina on Watson Island Wednesday night.
The 120-foot Andiamo caused an inferno on Biscayne Bay as firefighters raced to stop the flames from spreading to nearby boats.
More than 45 firefighters from City of Miami and Miami-Dade County departments were on hand to help extinguish the blaze.
The yacht began to list and sink around 10 p.m.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, all passengers were able to safely get off the boat and no injuries were reported.
The damage to the yacht is catastrophic and it’s considered a total loss.
