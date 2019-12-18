Suspect from southwest Miami-Dade County police chase appears in court

MIAMI – One of the three men arrested Tuesday after a wild police chase appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 29-year-old Dayshun Davis is one of the four people who bailed out of a white Dodge Charger after a high speed police chase on the Florida Turnpike through the Florida City and Homestead area.

Arrest records show the men in the charger also threw two guns out of the car, onto an entrance ramp to the turnpike.

GF Default - Drive-by shooting spawned retaliation, high-speed police chase in Florida City

Davis faces charges of attempted felony murder, being a criminal in possession of firearm, and using or displaying a firearm while committing a felony.

Police say a drive-by shooting on a Florida City home, followed by an attempt to retaliate for that drive-by with another shooting, are what set off the high-speed chase.

The retaliatory shooting that Davis is accused of being a part of left a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Dayshun Davis was arrested after a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Davis was not assigned a bond Wednesday, meaning he will remain behind bars, at least until his next court appearance.