2 men arrested for chaining, kidnapping victim; search for victim continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Men who kidnapped, chained and assaulted a man appeared in court Tuesday morning, while authorities continue to search for the victim they kidnapped.

Broward Sheriff’s Deputies say two men, Kenneth Douglas, 36, and Terrail Jenkins, 38, spotted 43-year-old Kevin Lee at a Fort Lauderdale McDonald’s some time before noon Tuesday and abducted him.

According to investigators, the two accused Lee of stealing an unidentified package from them and apparently selling it to a Shell gas station employee.

Douglas and Jenkins are picked up by video surveillance footage entering a Shell gas station located at 2701 W. Sunrise Blvd. around noon with a chained Lee in tow.

According to the Shell gas station employee behind the glass, Douglas asked for an employee that did not exist, which Lee apparently named as the person he sold the unidentified package to.

A brief exchange ensued between Douglas and the Shell gas station employee before Douglas struck Lee with an open hand, video shows.

The Shell gas station employee contacted Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies at some point during the altercation.

Douglas and Jenkins, pulling Lee, exited the Shell gas station and pulled away in a vehicle, video shows.

BSO deputies later found the vehicle, as well as Douglas and Jenkins, and apprehended them.

The two appeared in court on Wednesday morning, where a judge denied their request for bond after shooting down Douglas’s lawyer’s admission that his client did not intend to harm Lee.

The judge also ordered the pair to not have contact with Lee.

Authorities are still searching for Lee, and requesting information from the public to locate him.

Anyone who knows Lee’s whereabouts or has information about the incident is asked to contact the BSO at 954-321-4200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.