Authorities seek man believed to have been kidnapped, beaten, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man believed to have been kidnapped and beaten Tuesday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident began around noon when the alleged suspects were seen assaulting the victim at a Shell gas station at 2701 West Sunrise Blvd. near Fort Lauderdale.

The suspects restrained the victim and fled with him in a vehicle, officials said.

One of the alleged kidnappers was found with the vehicle shortly after the abduction. Officials said the other suspect was also found, but the victim has not been found.

Detectives fear the man could be hurt or in need of medical assistance, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information about the incident is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Unit Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4200. Officials said anonymous tips can be provided through Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477).