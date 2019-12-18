Toys meant for kids in need stolen from southwest Miami-Dade church, school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The search is on for people who were caught on camera stealing from a church and school.

Police said hundreds of toys were stolen that were meant for needy kids.

On video, a trailer is shown that was packed with new toys. It was outside St. Kevin's Catholic School and church in southwest Miami-Dade County.

A person who was seen on the video wandering around the trailer walked off. A van then pulled in, and two men got to work, breaking a lock and taking it all in minutes.

Dr. Mayra Constantino, who saw the video, couldn't believe it.

"I hope they needed it more than the children that we were collecting for needed it," Constantino said.

This was an Advent project -- a toy drive. Students at the school donated toys, saving their own money to buy for other kids.

On Monday morning, Constantino put the word out, telling parents about what happened to the toys. The message spread quickly. In less than 24 hours, there were more donations than before.

St. Kevin’s will deliver all the toys with help from the ministry of St. Vincent de Paul.