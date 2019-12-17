Replay: 4 people bail out of vehicle after high-speed chase in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday officers chased a white Dodge Charger as it evaded pursuit in southwest Miami-Dade.

Sky 10 captured the chase, which ended in a Florida city neighborhood at Northwest Fifth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street after the four suspects jumped from the vehicle and ran in different directions.

An automatic weapon was thrown from the vehicle at some point during the pursuit, video showed.

Police officers confirmed three suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story.