Deputies in Florida Keys chase stolen car, arrest man behind wheel

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A brief police chase led to the arrest of a suspected car thief in the Florida Keys.

The incident happened early Saturday morning in the area of Mile Marker 100.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Nicholas Clayton was seen driving a stolen Chevrolet HHR at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies said they pursued the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Maine, from Mile Marker 103 to Mile Marker 89, where spike strips deflated its tires.

Clayton continued driving on the vehicle's rims until one buckled near Mile Marker 82, causing Clayton to lose control of the car.

Deputies arrested Clayton on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding.

Clayton refused to tell deputies why he was in Monroe County. He also refused to provide any information about himself.