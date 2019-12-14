Masturbating man in BMW lures young girls to car

EAST HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A surveillance camera captured a photo of a white 2018 BMW M-series in East Hollywood that would lead police to arrest a man performing lewd acts in his car. The vehicle, according to Hollywood police, was used to lure preteen girls in three separate incidents in the past three months. Police say the man would ask the girls to come to the car under the guise of asking a question. When they would approach the car, the girls would see the man naked from the waist down and masturbating.

Umer Tanguawalla, 25, was arrested on Friday, charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a child under 16.

Police said during two incidents, Tanguawalla was driving a 2018 white BMW M-Series, four-door sedan with lettering on the rear windshield, on the side windows, and the rear bumper. The vehicle also had a European-style front personal license plate and a bike rack on the roof.

During a third incident, he approached girls while parked in a white 2015 BMW X-Series SUV.

Tanguawalla may face additional charges, according to police.

Police believe there may be additional victims. Contact the Hollywood Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4411. Email hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.