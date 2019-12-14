Family wants justice after father of 4 gunned down in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A family is holding out hope for answers, and perhaps justice, after a loved one was shot and killed last month.

It happened on Nov. 26 in Miami Gardens.

That's when police found 55-year-old Dennis Walker dead on the side of the road, right next to his work vehicle.

“I know that this story don't have all the glitz and glamor, or is as interesting as some of the other stories, but this story has changed my life forever," said Erin Achane, the victim's daughter.

Achane lives in Louisiana but her heart was broken in South Florida on that November night.

"My step mom called me, she called me and just told me that my dad was shot multiple times," Achane said. "He was supposed to die an old man with his kids and grandkids around him, not at 55, in cold blood, while he was going to work."

Achane said her father, who has two adult children and two young children, as well, was an inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The body of 55-year-old Dennis Walker is covered by a tarp next to his work vehicle.

As of now, Achane said the family has no information as to why Walker was killed, or who may have done it.

“He was my super hero, so the little girl in me died when I found out he was gone,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).