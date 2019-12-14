Police investigating shooting on turnpike near Griffin Road

DAVIE, Fla. – A shooting on the Florida Turnpike near Griffin Road has police looking for answers as to why a White Ford pickup drove by a black Dodge Ram, starting firing into the vehicle on the passenger’s side, and then took off.

Police said it happened around 6:42 p.m. Friday southbound on State Road 91 (Florida’s Turnpike) at around Griffin Road (Mile Marker 53). A driver and two passengers were inside the Dodge Ram, which was headed southbound, when a Ford pickup truck drove by on the right side of the vehicle and starting shooting.

A female passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup headed east on Griffin Road.