80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

80ºF

Local News

Police pursuit through parts of Broward leads to gunfire

Officers detain 2 suspects, 1 needing medical treatment

Parker Branton, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Broward County, Broward, Local, News

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A traffic stop in Broward County escalated into a police involved shooting Sunday morning.

The incident began in Hallandale Beach when an officer attempted to pull a car over for a moving violation.

The vehicle did not stop and the officer began pursuit.

Police chased the car through Pembroke Road and towards I-95 when the passenger did something unexpected.

"The passenger was seen opening the passenger door and hanging out of the passenger door with a firearm in hand," said Hallandale Beach Police Cpt. Ra Shana Dabney-Donovan.

In Hollywood, not far from City Hall, the two subjects inside the car bailed out.

"More than one shot was fired," said Dabney-Donovan. "One suspect is detained in our custody and the other was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

A large police presence that included officers from departments in Hallandale Beach and Hollywood surrounded the area on Hollywood Boulevard.

Officers were centered around a Shell gas station.

Authorities said they recovered one gun at the scene.

“Right now this is an ongoing investigation,” said Dabney-Donovan.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.