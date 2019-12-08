Police pursuit through parts of Broward leads to gunfire
Officers detain 2 suspects, 1 needing medical treatment
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A traffic stop in Broward County escalated into a police involved shooting Sunday morning.
The incident began in Hallandale Beach when an officer attempted to pull a car over for a moving violation.
The vehicle did not stop and the officer began pursuit.
Police chased the car through Pembroke Road and towards I-95 when the passenger did something unexpected.
"The passenger was seen opening the passenger door and hanging out of the passenger door with a firearm in hand," said Hallandale Beach Police Cpt. Ra Shana Dabney-Donovan.
In Hollywood, not far from City Hall, the two subjects inside the car bailed out.
"More than one shot was fired," said Dabney-Donovan. "One suspect is detained in our custody and the other was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
A large police presence that included officers from departments in Hallandale Beach and Hollywood surrounded the area on Hollywood Boulevard.
Officers were centered around a Shell gas station.
Authorities said they recovered one gun at the scene.
“Right now this is an ongoing investigation,” said Dabney-Donovan.
