Police pursuit through parts of Broward leads to gunfire

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A traffic stop in Broward County escalated into a police involved shooting Sunday morning.

The incident began in Hallandale Beach when an officer attempted to pull a car over for a moving violation.

The vehicle did not stop and the officer began pursuit.

Police chased the car through Pembroke Road and towards I-95 when the passenger did something unexpected.

"The passenger was seen opening the passenger door and hanging out of the passenger door with a firearm in hand," said Hallandale Beach Police Cpt. Ra Shana Dabney-Donovan.

In Hollywood, not far from City Hall, the two subjects inside the car bailed out.

"More than one shot was fired," said Dabney-Donovan. "One suspect is detained in our custody and the other was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

A large police presence that included officers from departments in Hallandale Beach and Hollywood surrounded the area on Hollywood Boulevard.

Officers were centered around a Shell gas station.

Authorities said they recovered one gun at the scene.

“Right now this is an ongoing investigation,” said Dabney-Donovan.