Teen to be tried as adult in accidental shooting of 2 friends

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old who accidentally shot and killed two friends will be tried as an adult, a juvenile judge said.

On Tuesday morning, Jose Blanco, 15, appeared in a Miami-Dade County juvenile court where a judge confirmed that Blanco will be facing two manslaughter charges as an adult after he accidentally shot and killed two friends with one bullet as the three were playing in Blanco’s garage.

In late November, Jose Villareal, 15, and Julio Labrada, 14, were dropped off at Blnco’s southwest Miami-Dade home in the early afternoon.

According to arrest documents, Blanco told detectives he was holding a gun in his garage when it fired.

The gun discharged one time with the bullet shooting and killing his two friends.

Officers searched the home and found two guns inside. The water heater was also removed from the garage as it had a bullet hole in it.

Blanco was initially arrested on manslaughter charges, officers confirmed at the time he was taken into custody.