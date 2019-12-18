Man left bruised, bleeding after Miami Beach rough arrest found guilty of resisting arrest without violence

MIAMI – A jury has reached a verdict in a case involving a man who was left bruised and bloodied after a rough arrest.

The jury, which deliberated on Tuesday, found Edward Palad guilty of resisting arrest without violence. Palad was found not guilty of felony battery on a police officer.

During the trial, the prosecutor leveraged her opening statement to remind jurors a law enforcement officer is the victim in this case.

The defendant, Palad, who in March was 20-years-old and intoxicated, police said, when he slapped a sergeant two times on his back before resisting arrest, they said.

Palad's defense attorney started his opening statement by showing the jury a photo of his client, face bloodied and on the floor, before letting jurors hear police body-worn camera footage capturing a rough takedown at Ninth Street and Ocean Drive.

The state said these injuries are the result of Palad resisting arrest, had he complied, police would not have needed to employ these tactics, so-called "distractionary strikes."

Two of the officers involved are Barbaro Perez and Kevin Perez. During testimony, it was learned from both officers that they never saw the slaps to the fellow officer's back that, police said, was the reason they were trying to arrest Palad for battery on a law enforcement officer.

The state said you can hear Palad on the body camera footage confess to striking a sergeant.

As he took the stand, Palad seemed to suggest that wasn't a confession, but rather a statement of astonishment, that that was the reason police told him they roughed him up.

The jury reached their verdict Tuesday evening.