Trial set to begin for man left bruised, bleeding after Miami Beach rough arrest

MIAMI – A man who was left bloodied and bruised after a rough arrest during Spring Break is now standing trial in a Miami courtroom.

The incident was captured on police body cameras.

The footage of the arrest has been recently released and gives a vivid picture of what happened that night in March.

Officers were in the area of Ocean Drive and 9th Street in Miami Beach for crowd control that night.

Police said 20-year-old Edward Palad slapped the back of a police sergeant twice and that he appeared to be intoxicated.

Other officers jumped in to subdue Palad, who somehow fell face first onto the pavement while allegedly resisting arrest and trying to run away.

In an arrest report, police said they were forced to hit Palad in the face, deliver an elbow strike and a hip throw just to get him to comply and into handcuffs.

Palad was charged with felony battery on a police officer, resisting arrest without violence and disorderly intoxication.

The charge of disorderly intoxication has since been dropped.

July selection was scheduled to begin Monday.