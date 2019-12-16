Family believes fire at northwest Miami-Dade County home was set intentionally

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – A South Florida family has been left with next to nothing after a fire engulfed their home over the weekend.

The dwelling is located at 13330 Northwest 1st Avenue.

The Andre family believes the fire was set by a man that had been seen walking around the neighborhood recently.

The remains of a child's pack-n-play after a house fire in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Neighbors said the same man is responsible for trying to set another home in the area on fire. That home is located on northwest 134th Street.

Just weeks away from Christmas, the Andre family said they have lost nearly everything.

They also said they don't have insurance, which will make it very difficult for the retired homeowner to repair the damage from the fire.

The family set up a GoFundMe page, which can be found by clicking here.

Police are also investigating a body that was found outside the northwest Miami-Dade County home.

Authorities have not identified the body, and it’s not known if it is the same man suspected of starting the fire.