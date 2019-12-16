Son accused of killing mother during family argument

A 28-year-old man is in jail after being accused of shooting his mother in the face and killing her during a family fight Saturday.

Alexander Deltoro Jr., 28, is charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

According to Margate police, Deltoro and his father and mother were driving home from a night out. During the ride, the family began arguing. The dispute escalated when the three arrived at their home on S.W. 56th Terrace.

Initial reports indicate that after arriving at the home, the father and son got into a physical fight. The woman intervened between the two. During the fight, Deltoro’s glasses fell of his face, leaving him unable to see, according to police.

At some point, Deltoro pulled a gun from his waistband, a 9mm glock, and pointed it in the direction of his mother. He shot the victim once in the face.

He appeared in Broward County Court in front of Judge Jackie Powell Monday who addressed the suspect.

“The allegations in this case are . . . there is no word for it. Mr. Deltoro is in an argument with his parents and brings a gun to the argument and we’re here today because his mother is deceased.”

The judge set bond at $100,000