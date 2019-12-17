2 students, 1 administrator taken to hospital after accidental mace spray
No evacuations as administrators, officials confirm spray accidental
TAMARAC, Fla. – Two students and one administrator were taken to the hospital after exposure to mace Tuesday afternoon.
According to Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew, a student had mace in their backpack that opened by accident at Millennium Middle School in Tamarac.
Tamarac Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and took the two students and administrator to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a precaution, a Tamarac Fire Rescue official said.
The school was not evacuated, administrators said.
