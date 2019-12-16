80ºF

Police respond to bomb threat at Miami Northwestern High School

All clear given after brief investigation

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Miami Northwestern High School. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Police investigated a bomb threat at a Miami-Dade County high school.

City of Miami officers responded to a call of a suspicious package at Miami Northwestern High School.

The school is located at 1100 Northwest 71st Street in Miami.

Police notified the school board of the situation.

Authorities gave the all clear after about an hour.

