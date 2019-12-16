Homeless man shot to death in his sleep, police say

MIAMI – A homeless man was shot to death while he slept Monday morning in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood, police said.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said the fatal shooting occurred Sunday night on Southwest 28th Lane near U.S. Highway 1.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s disheartening to see something like this happen, especially close to the holidays, where you have a person who has nothing, who is here sleeping and gets killed in this tragic way,” Vega said.

Vega said the homeless man’s girlfriend called police.

Detectives haven’t recovered the gun used in the shooting but are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses.