Woman fatally stabbed during brawl in Miami Beach

Published: December 19, 2019, 7:10 am Updated: December 19, 2019, 8:19 am

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday morning after a fight broke out among a group of people in Miami Beach, police said.

The fight occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.

Rodriguez said the victim’s female attacker got away.