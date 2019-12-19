Woman fatally stabbed during brawl in Miami Beach
Victim dies at hospital; attacker gets away
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday morning after a fight broke out among a group of people in Miami Beach, police said.
The fight occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road.
Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.
Rodriguez said the victim’s female attacker got away.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.