Third raw sewage leak springs in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A third sewage pipe has broken in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews responded Saturday morning to a leak on a 48-inch sewer main in the Himmarshee Canal.

The leak is in the area of Southeast 2nd Street and 9th Avenue.

A third raw sewage leak in the City of Fort Lauderdale in less than two weeks.

According to the City of Fort Lauderdale, divers will investigate the extent of the damage before beginning the repair process.

The leak is not impacting properties on land, according to the city.

This comes after a second raw sewage leak inside Fort Lauderdale sprung on Friday, near Virginia Young Park.

The second leak saw sewage spill into the streets of the Rio Vista neighborhood, as well as in the Tarpon River.

The original break was in the same neighborhood, 10 days prior, just blocks away.