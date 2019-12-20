Another sewer main ruptures in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Another sewer main has ruptured in the same Fort Lauderdale neighborhood where sewer water flooded the streets.

City spokeswoman Shannon Vezina said the sewer main break occurred near Virginia Young Park on Southeast Ninth Avenue in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

Emergency repair crews were at the scene to fix the leaking sewer main.

A 54-inch sewer main broke near Ponce de Leon Drive and Southeast 11th Street, spewing raw sewage onto the streets. Mayor Dean Trantalis said Wednesday that a temporary fix was made.

“This is the same sewer pipe that had a break last week,” Commissioner Ben Sorensen said in a Facebook post. “This break is in a new location. The previous break has been fixed. This is a 50-year-old pipe that has needed to be replaced. We are onsite working to fix this break and to assess solutions for this aging sewer line.”

Streets in the area of Virginia Young Park were closed during the repairs.