Work continues in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood days after sewage main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Repair efforts are still underway in Fort Lauderdale days after a sewer main break.

Since the problem began on Tuesday, millions of gallons of sewage wastewater has been spilling into a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood and nearby waterways.

In an update provided by the City of Fort Lauderdale, several adjustments have been made while crews work to repair the 54-inch break.

Standing waste water has been removed from the south side of Ponce de Leon Drive, and adjustments have been made to storm drains in order to keep water flow from backing up during high tides.

Six pumps remain in use, working to control and contain any additional leakage or discharge, according to city officials.

Additionally, sand bags have been positioned in several low-lying areas as an added measure of protection for homes and properties close to the break.

Fort Lauderdale sewage main break affected areas.

The city said repair parts are being fabricated and expectations are that those parts will arrive at the site on Monday, Dec. 16.

Preparation work has been completed in anticipation of the arrival of repair parts.

Ponce de Leon Drive remains closed between Southeast 9th Avenue and 12th Way as the work progresses.