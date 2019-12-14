Man arrested for luring young girls to BMW while masturbating makes first court appearance

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The South Florida man arrested for allegedly luring young girls to his vehicle while performing lewd acts inside made a court appearance Saturday.

25-year-old Umer Tanguawalla was arrested Friday on two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a child under 16.

According to police, Tanguawalla used his white 2018 BMW M-series to lure preteen girls on three separate occasions.

Police said Tanguawalla would ask the girls to come to the car under the guise of asking a question.

When they would approach the car, the girls would see the man naked from the waist down and masturbating, authorities said.

Police said during two incidents, Tanguawalla was driving a 2018 white BMW M-Series, four-door sedan with lettering on the rear windshield, on the side windows, and the rear bumper.

During a third incident, he approached girls while parked in a white 2015 BMW X-Series SUV.

Police believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4411.

Information can also be given anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).