Water main burst spews raw sewage, closes several blocks in Fort Lauderdale

A 54-inch water main break affects Rio Vista neighborhood at Ponce De Leon, Southeast 11th Street

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Sewer water floods a stretch of Ponce de Leon Drive in the Rio Vista neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A raw sewage water spill closed several blocks in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after a water main burst.

Just after Noon Tuesday, a 54-inch water main break ruptured near Ponce de Leon and Southeast 11th Street in the Rio Vista neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

According to city officials, a contractor was immediately dispatched and working to repair the break that shut down nearly three blocks.

Additional personnel was also working to vacuum away the overflow and divert sewage water away from the burst pipe at additional wastewater stations throughout the city.

There was no threat to drinking water, officials said.

City officials are also reminding anyone who comes in contact with the raw sewage to clean their hands with warm soap and water or hand sanitizer.

If residents in the area have any questions, they are encouraged to call the City of Fort Lauderdale’s 24-hour Neighborhood Call Center at 954-828-8000.

