40 pounds of pot headed for MIA from Toronto found in checked luggage

TORONTO – Marijuana on its way from Toronto to Miami never made it on a flight to Florida after U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted nearly 40 pounds of pot.

A 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both citizens of Canada, but whose names were not released, said the couple and the pot was bound for Miami International Airport. The 42 wrapped packages of marijuana were discovered in their checked baggage. Officials said the drugs have an estimated street value of $100,000.

Canada’s Cannabis Act legalized the possession of limited quantities of marijuana on Oct. 17, 2018, but taking marijuana across Canadian borders remains illegal.

The possession, production, distribution and sale of marijuana are illegal under United States federal law.