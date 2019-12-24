Shoppers picking up last minute gifts on Christmas Eve

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Last minute holiday shoppers were out in full force when stores opened on Christmas Eve.

Some locations are even offering sales ahead of the Christmas holiday.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of all shoppers wait until the week before Christmas to get their last gift.

Shoppers out on Christmas Eve looking for last minute gifts.

On the contrast, only 7% of shoppers wait until Christmas Eve to make their last purchase.

Local 10′s Madeleine Wright spoke to some last minute shoppers at Dolphin Mall, and most simply said they just didn’t have time to get out and buy gifts.

"I work (so) this is the only chance I get," shopper Laura Ruiz said. "(I've bought) nothing at all. This is the only chance I get."

Some shoppers said they knew exactly what they were there to buy, while others said they were hoping something caught their eye.