Teen pinned underneath forklift at high school in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUNDERDALE, Fla. – A teenage boy was pinned underneath a forklift on the property of a high school, a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue official said Tuesday night.

The teen was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

The accident happened on the grounds of Dillard High School, at 2501 NW 11th St., officials said. There’s no word on why the boy was on the school campus, considering it’s holiday break.

Police said the boy and several other teens were riding on the forklift when it tipped over and pinned him underneath.

Once emergency workers got to the scene, they lifted the forklift off the boy and had to disassemble part of the machinery to make sure they got the teen out without causing further injury.

Fort Lauderdale police said the incident remains under investigation.

