Christmas Eve shooting victim related to Florida state rep

NARANJA, Fla. – A neighbor describes the moments shots rang out outside a home near S.W. 266th Street and S.W. 139th Avenue on Christmas Eve.

Elijah Bemley said he was inside his house when he heard shots fired just after 10 a.m.

“I heard gunshots . . . it was rapid fire,” he said.

After the shooting stopped, Bemley said he walked outside to find his neighbor shot in the chest.

Family members identified the victim as 57-year-old Dennis McGhee. Local 10 learned he is related to Rep. Kionne McGhee, D-Fla., who represents the 117th District, which includes central Miami-Dade County.

Dennis McGhee had just cut his niece’s lawn and returned back to his duplex to put away the lawn equipment when he was shot and killed, according to investigators.

Bemley said McGhee was wearing short pants, a T-shirt and sandals.

“He had no weapon nowhere on him,” Bemley said.

Crime scene technicians placed yellow evidence markers next to shell casings, gathered clues and spoke with witnesses throughout the day.

Police are distributing this flyer in hopes someone can help identify Dennis McGhee's killer.

His family believes that the shooting could be a case of mistaken identity, but Miami-Dade police have not confirmed that information.

Friends and family have created a makeshift memorial where McGhee was gunned downed.

Homicide investigators are distributing a flyer hoping someone will come forward with information. There is a reward of $3,000 for a tip that will lead to the capture of McGhee’s killer.