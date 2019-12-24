Homicide detectives investigating deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It took place in the area of southwest 266th Street and 139th Avenue late Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. and found a man that had been shot.

Rescue workers arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Miami-Dade police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

A woman who lives down the street identified herself as the niece of the victim. She told Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez that her uncle was an older man, and that he had been at her house earlier that morning to cut her lawn as a Christmas gift.

The woman said not long after he finished cutting her lawn, he was back at his house putting the equipment away when she heard around 20 gunshots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).