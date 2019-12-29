Wastewater safety tips for Fort Lauderdale residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The City of Fort Lauderdale released an important notice regarding sewer main breaks in the affected areas.

The standing water could be contaminated with bacteria, viruses, fungi and/or parasites.

The city recommends that residents take the following precautions regarding wastewater:

Be sure to keep all children and pets away from any area affected by the wastewater spill.

If pets come in contact with wastewater, make sure to clean them too.

Wash your hands with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after contact with wastewater, especially before preparing or eating food.

If you come in contact with any wastewater, leave your shoes outside the home (to reduce the risk of indoor contamination), shower as soon as possible after contact, and put on clean clothes. Keep soiled clothes separate from other clothes.

Keep fingernails short and clean of dirt and foreign materials.

Keep soiled hands and fingers away from the nose, mouth, eyes, and ears.

Keep a container or spray bottle outside residential entryways with a 90/10 solution (90% water to 10% household bleach) to clean shoes and other items that may have come into contact with wastewater.

Avoid eating or drinking anything that has been contaminated with wastewater.

Do not wade/walkthrough wastewater.

Avoid contact with wastewater, especially if you have open cuts or sores.

If you have open cuts or sores and you come into contact with wastewater, wash the area well with soap to prevent infection. If redness, swelling, or drainage develops, seek immediate medical attention.

For health concerns, please contact your healthcare provider.

The City of Fort Lauderdale also advises staying out of the water. Avoid swimming, fishing or any other recreational activities in the waterway.