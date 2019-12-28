Residents concerned as fourth Fort Lauderdale sewage leak this month is repaired

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The City of Fort Lauderdale has fixed its latest sewage main break.

The fourth major sewage setback in the popular Broward County city was repaired Saturday morning, reopening roads to frustrated residents who feels it’s just a matter of time before the next problem occurs.

“I’m glad to know that they fixed it quickly, but it’s scary to know it’s right in your neighborhood, too,” said Victoria Park resident Adam Sloane.

The city is moving forward on a $610 million, 5-year capital improvement plan to upgrade water, storm water and wastewater systems.

The latest break caused crews to first vacuum wastewater out of the area before pressure washing the pavement and digging into the ground to access the damaged pipe.

Three other breaks in the area have occurred over the past three weeks.

Two, ten days apart on Dec. 10 and Dec. 20, in the Rio Vista neighborhood, and another on Dec. 21 in Beverly Heights.

"I think everybody should be concerned," Sloane said. "I mean, it’s going to go from neighborhood to neighborhood.

"It sounds like the whole city is potentially have it a big issue and problem. They gotta really take a serious look at it even more. If they have to increase taxes, which I know no one wants, but it’s better than not being able to flush your toilet."

Those previous sewer main breaks sent millions of gallons of sewage spilling into Tarpon River, causing a fish kill.