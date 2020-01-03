Men return to business armed with gun, machete after being kicked out

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two men who returned to a restaurant armed with a gun and a machete after they had been kicked out of the business for fighting with other customers, authorities said Friday in a news release.

The incident was captured on surveillance video shortly after 3:30 a.m. Dec. 22 outside La Caravane Restaurant at 560 NE 44th St. in Deerfield Beach.

Witnesses told deputies the men in the video may be brothers.

According to deputies, the men returned to the restaurant and threw a chair at a security guard, knocking him in the head. They were kicked out a second time but returned again, this time armed with a gun and a machete.

Surveillance video from the business shows the men walking up to the glass door. One of the men pulls a gun from his waistband and tries to open the door. After being unable to open the door, he then shoots at it before entering the business.

The second man is seen in the video holding onto the machete.

Deputies said there were eight to 10 people inside the restaurant but no one was injured in the shooting.

The security guard who was hit over the head was taken to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the men’s identities is asked to call BSO Detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4547. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.