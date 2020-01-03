82ºF

Woman dead, man wounded in domestic-related shooting at Weston home

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Crime scene tape surrounds a Weston home after a fatal shooting.
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Weston.

BSO spokeswoman Robyn Hankerson said deputies were called to a domestic-related shooting at 1065 Spyglass.

Rescuers arrived and pronounced one woman dead at the scene.

A man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

