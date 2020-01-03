Woman dead, man wounded in domestic-related shooting at Weston home
Homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Weston.
BSO spokeswoman Robyn Hankerson said deputies were called to a domestic-related shooting at 1065 Spyglass.
Rescuers arrived and pronounced one woman dead at the scene.
A man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
