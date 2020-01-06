$3,000 reward offered for information about young woman’s killer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for fatally shooting a young woman last week on Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Melissa Gonzalez, 22, was shot Friday night while driving south on I-95, near the 79th Street exit in the West Little River neighborhood.

Gonzalez’s passenger, identified by troopers as Julian Cortina, 26, heard the gunfire, looked over and saw she had been hurt.

They pulled onto the shoulder of the I-95 express lanes and called for help.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Gonzalez was targeted or if she was hit by a stray bullet.

Authorities said Cortina advised the gunshots came from inside a dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.