Shooting investigation shuts down busy stretch of I-95 for hours

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive traffic backup on I-95 has finally eased up following Friday night's shooting.

The southbound lanes of I-95 at Northwest 79th Street, which had been shut down overnight, finally reopened at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol continues its investigation into the shooting, as the victim continues recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital from a gunshot wound.

According to deputies, a woman was shot while driving in the West Little River neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade County, near the 79th Street exit off I-95.

The victim's passenger heard the gunfire, looked over and saw she had been hurt.

They pulled over and called for help.

FHP shut down parts of I-95 for what ended up being over six hours while they collected evidence and investigated.

Deputies are trying to determine whether the victim was targeted or if she was hit by a stray bullet.