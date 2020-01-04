Man visiting Miami drugged, robbed of watch, phone

MIAMI – A man visiting from the United Kingdom to spend his new year in Miami said he was drugged and robbed.

"I've got a smile on my face, but it's not all good," Max Wyatt said.

The 21-year-old is a social media influencer with more than 620,000 followers on Instagram.

On New Year's, after partying all night at Space nightclub in downtown Miami, he thought he was starting off 2020 on a high note, when he met a woman outside.

"Both made eye contact, and I thought this girl seems pretty cool, and we were chatting away," Wyatt said.

The two left from the parking lot next door and drove off in her car. She suggested they go to the Starlite East Motel in Brickell.

The problem is, that's the last thing Wyatt remembers.

"Thought I got lucky for 2020, and I woke up at 2 p.m. and my watch is gone and my phone," Wyatt said.

It turns out the woman had allegedly slipped something in a drink they had when they got to the motel, waited for him to pass out and then robbed him.

"I actually kind of slapped myself in the face and was, like, 'Am I in a dream or something?'" Wyatt said.

Wyatt’s watch was a Rolex GMT-Master II Batman. According to a quick internet search, it’s worth upwards of $15,000. The phone was a brand new iPhone 11.

City of Miami police are now investigating. Wyatt is just trying to enjoy the rest of his time here a little more carefully.

“It’s not put me off Miami. It’s just, I guess, a lesson learned, really,” Wyatt said.