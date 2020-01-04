76ºF

1 person hospitalized after being shot on I-95, officials say

Driver’s condition not known

MIAMI – One person has been taken to a hospital Friday after being shot on I-95, officials said.

The incident occurred on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street.

A female driver was heading south on the interstate. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a male passenger heard gunshots.

The passenger looked over and saw the driver was shot, officials said. They pulled and called for help.

Officials said the driver was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not given.

