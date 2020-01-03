80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

80ºF

Local News

3 people in critical condition following Miami shooting

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime, Shooting
Police investigate after 3 people were shot near a Miami apartment complex.
Police investigate after 3 people were shot near a Miami apartment complex. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Three people are in critical condition after a shooting in a Miami neighborhood Friday.

City of Miami Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue between 21st and 24th Streets. People are being urged to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

The shooting appears to have taken place in or near an apartment complex, although police did not release any information.

All three victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are in critical, but stable condition.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.