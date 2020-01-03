3 people in critical condition following Miami shooting

MIAMI – Three people are in critical condition after a shooting in a Miami neighborhood Friday.

City of Miami Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue between 21st and 24th Streets. People are being urged to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

The shooting appears to have taken place in or near an apartment complex, although police did not release any information.

All three victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are in critical, but stable condition.