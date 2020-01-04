Man drives himself to hospital after being shot, police say

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man drove himself to a hospital after he was shot.

The man, who arrived at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, did not know where he was shot or why, police said.

The man's condition was not known.

We just arrived at Ryder Trauma Center to find this black Dodge - bullet holes on one side. @MiamiPD tells @WPLGLocal10 a man drove himself here and says he does not know who shot him or where exactly the shooting happened. The condition of this person is unknown. pic.twitter.com/Ttl6cykNMz — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) January 4, 2020

The incident does not appear to be related to shooting that occurred Friday on I-95.