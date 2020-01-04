76ºF

Man drives himself to hospital after being shot, police say

Miami police investigating

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man drove himself to a hospital after he was shot.

The man, who arrived at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, did not know where he was shot or why, police said.

The man's condition was not known.

The incident does not appear to be related to shooting that occurred Friday on I-95.

