Bloomingdale’s to shutter Miami-Dade store

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Bloomingdale’s store that survived Hurricane Andrew was unable to withstand the retail storm destroying brick-and-mortar establishments across the country.

Store employees were told Monday that the high-end department store will close its Miami-Dade location at The Falls shopping center later this spring. Management said the store will remain open through March.

The move to close the store had been rumored for nearly a year as the struggling shopping center transitions to become more of an entertainment-based venue than a retail location. Simon Malls, which owns the mall, is thought to be considering a gym to put in the spot currently occupied by Bloomingdale’s.

With only 35 stores in the U.S., the closing of a store like Bloomingdale’s is a reminder that all is not well in the retail world.

The Bloomingdale’s at The Falls opened in 1984, but closed for over a year when it was severely damaged in Hurricane Andrew. The store reopened in late 1993 and has been an anchor at the mall ever since.