Police identify teen killed in northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have identified a teen who was killed over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade as 16-year-old Terrance Stevenson.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart, Stevenson arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center just after 11 p.m. Saturday while suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

Cowart said the car Stevenson arrived to the hospital in “appeared to have defects consistent with projectile damage.”

Authorities later discovered that Stevenson had been shot in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 18th Avenue.

According to Stevenson’s grandmother, Joanna Brown, the teen was leaving his grandfather’s home when someone in another vehicle approached his car and started shooting.

She said Stevenson’s brother drove him to the hospital.

Brown told Local 10 News that she doesn’t know whether the shooting was targeted or random but officers told her there have been a lot of drive-by shootings in the area.

She said one of Stevenson’s brothers was also gunned down five years ago.

According to Brown, her grandson went to St. Anthony School in Miami Gardens and was an overall good kid with good grades.

No arrests have been made in connection with Stevenson’s shooting.

Stevenson’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Holy Temple Missionary Baptist Church.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.